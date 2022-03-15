Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $469.00 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $466.06 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.56.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,737 shares of company stock valued at $8,178,989. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

