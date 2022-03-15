Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,163 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average is $87.02. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

