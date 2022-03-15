Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of Minerva stock remained flat at $$8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Minerva has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.
Minerva Company Profile (Get Rating)
