Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,677 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of SP Plus worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 67.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.30.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SP. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

