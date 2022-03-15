Millennium Management LLC Sells 118,758 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

HLI stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

