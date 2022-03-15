Millennium Management LLC Purchases 152,321 Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.57% of Arcimoto worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 84,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 3,743.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 449,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 457.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 218,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.37. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

