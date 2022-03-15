Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of INmune Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in INmune Bio by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $120.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.58.

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Friday, March 4th.

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

