Millennium Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.