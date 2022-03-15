Millennium Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of SP Plus worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 652,774 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 138,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 67.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41. SP Plus Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $36.30.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SP. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

