Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 665.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in B2Gold by 497.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,082 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 78.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in B2Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in B2Gold by 28.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 147,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

