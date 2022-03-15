Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Cellectis worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $287,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cellectis by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cellectis by 104.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cellectis stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.37. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 41.88% and a negative net margin of 170.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cellectis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

