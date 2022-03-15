Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,895 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EJFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in EJF Acquisition by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 742,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 145,774 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in EJF Acquisition by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJFAU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

