MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MOFG traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,703. The company has a market capitalization of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

