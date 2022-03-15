MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Shares of MICT opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. MICT has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.68.

Get MICT alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 411,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MICT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 87,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MICT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MICT by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in MICT during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.