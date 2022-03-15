Microsoft Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Microsoft has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microsoft to earn $10.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.10. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $928,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

