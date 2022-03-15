Michael J. Bufano Buys 25,000 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BIRD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Allbirds Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

