Michael J. Bufano Buys 25,000 Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:BIRD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Allbirds Inc has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $32.44.
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
