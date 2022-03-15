Medicalchain (MTN) Trading Down 17% Over Last Week

Medicalchain (MTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $30,785.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain launched on January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

