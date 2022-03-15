Medicalchain (MTN) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Medicalchain (MTN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $30,785.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Medicalchain Profile

Medicalchain’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Medicalchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Medicalchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

