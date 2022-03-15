McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,625. McKesson has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $291.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.