McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Argus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 136,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $213.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.