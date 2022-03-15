MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. 20,474,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,165,883. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

