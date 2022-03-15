MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys 623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,159,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

