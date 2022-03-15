MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,159,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,295,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

