Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) will report $58.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.38 million and the highest is $59.74 million. Materialise reported sales of $53.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $254.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $251.97 million to $257.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $287.30 million, with estimates ranging from $279.61 million to $297.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Materialise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 269,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.77. Materialise has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $966.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

