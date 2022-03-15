Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 13th total of 746,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at $347,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $380.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,202. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

