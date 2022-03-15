Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MAKSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.63.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

