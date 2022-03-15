Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 1,609,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45. Markforged has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

MKFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markforged from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.55.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markforged by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 471,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Markforged by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Markforged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

