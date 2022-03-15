Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.61. 61,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,178,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.94. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

