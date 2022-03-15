Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded up $10.06 on Tuesday, hitting $328.42. The stock had a trading volume of 144,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,104. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.34 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $342.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

