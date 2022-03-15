Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after buying an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after buying an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,616,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,488,000 after buying an additional 1,007,942 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.46. 511,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.36 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.