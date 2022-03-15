Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

MNDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of MNDT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 727,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,318,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mandiant will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

