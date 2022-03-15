Mainframe Price Reaches $0.0170 on Exchanges (MFT)

Mainframe (MFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded flat against the dollar. Mainframe has a market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00104370 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mainframe is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

