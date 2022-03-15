Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 13th total of 86,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYRA remained flat at $$4.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 13,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,832. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

