Lympo Market Token One Day Volume Reaches $7,602.00 (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $109,139.27 and $7,602.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.25 or 0.06658766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,420.62 or 1.00025760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040312 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

