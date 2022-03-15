Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.03.

Shares of LYFT opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.95. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The company’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lyft by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

