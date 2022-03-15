Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $345.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3538 per share. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.