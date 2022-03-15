Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.46

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.46 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 40644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 138,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,841. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $73,317,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,439,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

