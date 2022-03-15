Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.69.

NASDAQ:LITE traded down $6.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,921. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

