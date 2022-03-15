Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 463.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

