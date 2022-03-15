Lua Swap (LUA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $32,385.00

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104417 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

