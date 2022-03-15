LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,666,875 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

DOCN stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.45.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

