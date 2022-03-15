LPL Financial LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 364.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of -0.16. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.32 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $163.01.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DASH. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

In related news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $750,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,474 shares of company stock valued at $48,338,691. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

