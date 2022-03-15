LPL Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

