LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $85,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,395.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

