LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

AY opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

