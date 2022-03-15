LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,260 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Alfred Lin bought 183,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,926,233.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,474 shares of company stock worth $48,338,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

DASH opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.72 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.01. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

