LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,493 Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.92% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,046,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter.

HIPS opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

