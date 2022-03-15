Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 349.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 364,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 283,320 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.10 per share, with a total value of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,398 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

