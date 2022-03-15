Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

