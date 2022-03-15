Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $883,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,592,000 after acquiring an additional 924,263 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,190,000 after buying an additional 383,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 27.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after buying an additional 154,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $92.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

